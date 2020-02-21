The Carnegie Center for Art & History presents: Permanent and Natural. This group show features hair as a form of personal expression, as cultural relic, and as artistic medium.

Permanent and Natural explores the diverse contexts in which artists have incorporated the natural, malleable material that is deeply connected to individual and community identity.

One of the artists involved in the show is photographer Alison Braun. She spent the 80s in LA and 90s in Seattle shooting concerts of the biggest punk rock and grunge bands of the day. The exhibition will be showing some photos she took of Soundgarden, the Misfits, GBH, and the Exploited.

Permanent and Natural opens Friday, February 21 at The Carnegie Center in New Albany.

Glen Danzg/Misfits