Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter give Kyle Meredith a call to discuss their fourth LP, Ceremony. The two dive into this being a rebirth for the duo after 2016’s Three, which dealt with the suicide of Barthel’s sister and the ensuing years spent finding their way back to the light, and working on their own mental health, especially within a touring life that pushes many artists to depression and substance abuse. The trip-hop revivalists also talk about co-writing with Billy Corgan, being named as an inspiration by Billie Eilish, and the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough debut, Eyelid Movies.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.