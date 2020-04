Phoebe Bridgers has finally announced a release date for her sophomore album AND shared a second track!

Punisher drops June 19th and will feature contributions from her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, her partner in Better Oblivion Community Center, Conor Oberst, and others.

Check out Bridgers’ new track, “Kyoto”…

