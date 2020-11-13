If you follow Phoebe Bridgers on Twitter (@phoebe_bridgers) you may have seen her Election Day promise to cover “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls if Donald Trump lost.

Not only did the Goo Goo Dolls’ Twitter account voice their support of the idea, Maggie Rogers asked, “U need some harmonies for that special tune?” Bridgers answered, “I’d give up forever to harmonize with you.”

So now the pair have made good on their promise and are doing some good with it: the cover is a Bandcamp exclusive with all proceeds going to Stacey Abrams‘ organization Fair Fight, which encourages fair elections with voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression.

Check out their sublime version of “Iris”…

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/track/iris">Iris by Phoebe & Maggie</a>

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream