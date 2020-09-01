Phoebe Bridgers speaks with Kyle Meredith about Punisher, the sophomore album that finds the songwriter taking on a bigger production with a balance of themes of disconnection. Bridgers discusses having to trick herself while writing, being “coffee shop famous,” producing Christian Lee Hutson’s new LP, being a fan of My Favorite Murder, her appreciation of true crime’s attention to lesser heard voices, and how this album could be the score to a “Midsommar-style divorce drama.”

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.