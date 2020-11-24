When country legend Merle Haggard released his classic holiday tune “If We Make It Through December” in 1974, it was tinged with the melancholy that comes with the stress of being financially and personally strained– a concept familiar to many right now in the face of a pandemic.

But no one does melancholy like Phoebe Bridgers, who has shared her own version for a hopeful reason: all proceeds will go to the Los Angeles Downtown Women’s Center for homeless women.

Check out her haunting version of “If We Make It Through December”…

