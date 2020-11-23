Phoebe Bridgers’ most recent offering is an EP that arrived on November 20th. The four track collection, titled Copycat Killer, reimagines four of her compositions from Punisher, the album that Bridgers released this past June. Listeners can enjoy brand new instrumentation for the album’s title track, the single “Kyoto”, as well as the tracks “Savior Complex” and “Chinese Satellite”. Bridgers called on Rob Moose, an accomplished string player and arranger, to add violin and cello to the track. Moose is known for his work with artists like FKA Twigs, John Legend, and Bon Iver, and he helps to bring a fresh new energy to the songs. The Copycat Killer EP is available now.