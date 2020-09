Pixies have shared a new tune!

Originally recorded during the sessions for their 2019 album Beneath the Eyrie, “Hear Me Out” is part of a double A-side 12″ vinyl release along with a cover of “Mambo Sun” by T. Rex.

Photo: BMG

It’s available October 16th but you can pre-order it here.

Check out the video for “Hear Me Out”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream