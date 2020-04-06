Last week the world was shaken by the death of the legendary Bill Withers, with many musicians taking to social media to share how much the singer-songwriter meant to them.

Portugal. The Man decided to put it to music with a cover of Withers’ masterful 1977 song, “Lovely Day”, saying, “we know it pales in comparison to the original but there is something special that happens when you learn how to play your favorite songs. We grew up listening to AM radio in remote Alaska and Bill Withers was one of the mainstays on those long drives to the grocery store. Bill’s music is imprinted in our DNA. It touches everything we do and we love him for the gifts he gave us. Bill will be missed but his music will live on forever…”

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream