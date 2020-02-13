Post Animal’s Jake Hirshland gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss the band’s latest LP, Forward Motion Godyssey. The two dig into the art and importance of mystery, breaking sonic boundaries and allowing themselves to take on multiple genres, and writing with a shared mind even when you’re not trying to. The record was recorded in Big Sky, Montana which lent plenty of inspiration and while Jake says there was mystical behavior in the wildlife, the ghosts that haunted 2018’s When I Think of You in a Castle didn’t follow them West this time, though we do get an update on how those supernatural moments continued for a bit afterward. Hirshland also speaks about how house music inspired the lead single Safe Or Not and previews their upcoming tour with Cage the Elephant.

Listen to the interview above and check out the tracks below.