Louisville band Church Friends have their own genre of music they call “Kush Rock”, a mix of hip-hop and jam band with a little bit of psych and a dash of R&B. Today, we are proud to premiere the new single from their upcoming album Deer Park called “Arms”. The track will be available everywhere on Friday, May 29th. The band is Connor Hildabrand on lead vocals, G. Shast on guitar, Aaron Snell on keys, and UncTee on percussion.