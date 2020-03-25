The Pretenders are the latest of many artists who have had to postpone an imminent album due to COVID-19. Hate For Sale was set to drop May 1st but is now scheduled for July 17th.

In a press release Chrissie Hynde said of this latest single: “We all love punk, so I think it would be fair to say that “Hate for Sale” is our tribute to the punk band I considered the most musical of the genre — The Damned.”

Check out the fierce title track…

And here’s Kyle Meredith with… Pretenders

