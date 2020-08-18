Who or what is Wylde Ratttz, you ask?

It was a supergroup put together by director Todd Haynes in 1997 for the soundtrack to his film, Velvet Goldmine, that consisted of The Stooges’ Ron Asheton, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley, Mudhoney’s Mark Arm, Mike Watt from The Stooges and Minutemen, Sean Lennon, Don Fleming and Jim Dunbar.

Wylde Ratttz just uploaded their previously unreleased cover of The Stooges‘ “Fun House” to Bandcamp to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Stooges’ second album of the same name, and to honor the late Ron Asheton.

The band also included a statement asking fans to donate to The Ron Asheton Foundation if possible, saying “The Ron Asheton Foundation carries on charity work that Ron spent many years quietly doing in the Ann Arbor community where he had such strong ties.”

Give a listen to their version of “Fun House”…

<a href="http://wylderatttz.bandcamp.com/track/fun-house">Fun House by wylde ratttz</a>

