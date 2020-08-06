Another previously unreleased track from the forthcoming reissue of Prince‘s 1987 album Sign ‘O the Times has been revealed and it’s a quirky little rocker!

The huge reissue comes out September 25th and boasts a whopping 63 unreleased tracks, plus two concerts. The Super Deluxe Edition comes with a hardcover book with handwritten lyrics, photographs, studio material, and other memorabilia, as well as liner notes by the likes of Dave Chappelle, Lenny Kravitz and longtime engineer Susan Rogers.

This previously unreleased track was referred to as “the most revered recording” of the entire reissue in a press release, and the excitement is understandable. Prince performs “Cosmic Day” as his alter ego “Camille”, with a gender fluid falsetto that is irresistible…

