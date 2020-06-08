Sunday would have been Prince‘s 62nd birthday and to remember him as well as honor George Floyd, his estate has released a gripping new video.

“Baltimore” was first written in response to the death of Freddie Gray in 2015, but sadly, still speaks of the racial inequity and police brutality happening now.

The estate also released a handwritten note from the Prince’s archives, which read:

“Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than intolerance [between] black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. Intolerance.”

Check out “Baltimore”…

