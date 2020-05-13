In March of 1985 Prince and the Revolution performed at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York and starting Thursday that show will be streamed on YouTube for 72 hours!

Prince and the Revolution: Live starts tomorrow at 8PM ET and any viewer donations will go directly toward the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Additionally, Google will match donations up to $5 million.

The Revolution drummer Bobby Z will participate in a Q&A session an hour before the premiere.

Here’s the track list from the show:

1. Let’s Go Crazy (6:03)

2. Delirious (2:51)

3. 1999 (5:51)

4. Little Red Corvette (3:39)

5. Take Me With U (4:57)

6. Yankee Doodle Dandy (3:53)

7. Do Me Baby (4:51)

8. Irresistible Bitch (1:56)

9. Possessed (4:25)

10. How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (7:19)

11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (2:11)

12. International Lover (2:01)

13. God (7:46)

14. Computer Blue (4:15)

15. Darling Nikki (3:30)

16. The Beautiful Ones (6:50)

17. When Doves Cry (9:29)

18. I Would Die 4 U (3:27)

19. Baby I’m a Star (10:57)

20. Purple Rain (19:26)

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream