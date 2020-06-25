Prince‘s 1987 double album “Sign O’ the Times” is not just being reissued, it is getting the deluxe treatment!

September 25th the late artist’s estate and Warner Records will release an impressive reissue of the album, with an expanded version that features a whopping 63 bonus tracks and two complete concerts, including his legendary New Year’s Eve set with Miles Davis from 1987.

Here’s a preview track of the unreleased song “Witness (for the Prosecution)”…

