Public Enemy will do their first album for Def Jam in over two decades!

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down drops September 25th and is the follow-up to 2017’s Nothing Is Quick in the Desert.

In a press release Chuck D said:

“Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honor bestowed and to uphold. Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time—it’s necessary—to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020.”

To further illustrate the point Public Enemy recruited Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG and Questlove for an updated version of their 1989 classic “Fight the Power”, which they first performed in June at the virtual BET Awards. The remix references the killings of George Floyd, Rayshard Brook and Louisville’s Breonna Taylor, which you can listen to below… (LANGUAGE!)

