Today Public Enemy released their new album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, which features guest appearances from Cypress Hill, Ice T, George Clinton, and more.

But on their latest single PE give a nod not only to their 1987 tune “Public Enemy No. 1”, but they’ve also invited Beastie Boys‘ Mike-D and Ad-Rock, as well as Run-DMC, for another nostalgic twist.

Give a listen to “Public Enemy Number Won”…(Language)

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream