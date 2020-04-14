This Thursday, April 16th, Louisville Public Media music stations 91.9 WFPK and 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville will celebrate the first-ever Public Radio Music Day!

Hosted by the noncomMUSIC Alliance, Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists and other members of the music industry to celebrate and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally.

WFPK will spend the day celebrating with exclusive performances by recording artists online and on-air, including Louisville’s own Jim James and Houndmouth, as well as Brent Cobb, Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers, Zach Williams from The Lone Bellow and many more.

You can listen to Public Radio Music Day on-air at 91.9 WFPK, stream at wfpk.org/stream, or tell your smart speaker to “Play 91.9 WFPK.”

Public radio is nonprofit, listener-supported radio. WFPK and WUOL are only as strong as the commitment from this community. Donations of any amount can be made to support these stations at LouisvillePublicMedia.org.