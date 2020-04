If you’re going to be stuck at home with your family, you may as well be creative with it! The Heller family have gone over and beyond with a recreation of the classic 1981 video of “Separate Ways” by Journey.

Using only iPhones, the Washington family of parents Steven and Jana, as well as their four children, Lily, Jackson, Asher and Violet, nailed the infamous “choreography” that has been spoofed before, but never quite as adorably!

