Months after the great Freddie Mercury passed away, his Queen bandmates Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon took the stage at Wembley Stadium to celebrate his life with some star-studded help. David Bowie, Elton John, George Michael, Robert Plant and Annie Lennox were just some of the big names involved.

Now the 1992 Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert will stream on Queen’s YouTube page this Friday and the proceeds will raise funds for the World Health Organization and its COVID-19 relief efforts!

The concert will stream live at 2PM ET and will be available to watch for the next 48 hours. For every dollar donated during the stream, YouTube’s parent company Google will match with a $2 donation as part of its ongoing Google/YouTube UN Foundation fundraiser.

