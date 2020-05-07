Queen guitarist Brian May was recently hospitalized, sparking concerns that he had contracted the dreaded coronavirus. Thankfully, that was not the case.
May shared on Instagram:
Reality check ! For me. No – the Virus didn’t get me yet – thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri
Here’s hoping his recovery is a speedy one so he can go back to hosting those free guitar lessons on social media for fans!
Here’s Brian playing with Queen at Wembley Stadium in 1986 and shredding his way through “Tie Your Mother Down”…
