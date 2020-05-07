Queen guitarist Brian May was recently hospitalized, sparking concerns that he had contracted the dreaded coronavirus. Thankfully, that was not the case.

May shared on Instagram:

Here’s hoping his recovery is a speedy one so he can go back to hosting those free guitar lessons on social media for fans!

Here’s Brian playing with Queen at Wembley Stadium in 1986 and shredding his way through “Tie Your Mother Down”…



