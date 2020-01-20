Unhappy with how their music has often been disseminated and shared online, Radiohead have now created an enormous digital archive they’re calling the Radiohead Public Library.

From now on when you visit their official website, you’ll be able to create your own library card and membership number in order to gain access to a “highly curated and organized archive of the band’s catalogue and corresponding visuals and various artifacts associated with each album: Detailed artwork, official videos, and ad-free HD live and TV performances, B-Sides and compilation tracks, previously out-of-print merchandise to be custom made on demand, band members’ “office chart” playlists from around the time of In Rainbows, The King of Limbs and A Moon Shaped Pool recording sessions, and more.”

In addition, today until January 24th each band member will act as your “librarian” for a day! Click HERE to check it out!

