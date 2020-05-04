Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss his debut solo LP, Earth, under the moniker EOB. Topics include working with producer Flood, taking inspiration from the Foals album Holy Fire, his love of gospel and soul, and doing a duet with Laura Marling. Within the record, O’Brien talks about the darkness of our environmental, political, and technological times, the importance of balancing that with light, and how a trip to Brazil was able to show him both sides.

