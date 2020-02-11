What started out as a few handful of reunion shows from Rage Against the Machine has now turned into a full-fledged tour! Their “Public Serve Announcement Tour” kicks off in March in El Paso, Texas, with Run the Jewels as openers, and also includes headlining stints at Coachella in April. Plus proceeds from the band’s shows in El Paso, Phoenix, and Las Cruses will go to charities that support immigrant rights.

Enjoy this flashback from 1999 of RATM performing “Guerrilla Radio” in Mexico City…

