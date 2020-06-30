Jack White‘s Third Man Records will release A Night to Remember, 1973 concert by Johnny Cash at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

The vinyl package includes a double vintage-white LP and gold-foil LP jacket, a gold 7” single featuring an A-side with “Dark and Bloody Ground”, as well as a previously unavailable track from Ruston Kelly and a secret “mystery artist” featured on the single’s B-side, as well as a DVD of the performance.

The release marks the first time Cash’s full show from that night has ever been available as a multi-track recording, with the DVD featuring backstage footage and highlights of Cash’s live show, which featured guest appearances from June Carter Cash, Larry Gatlin, and Carl Perkins.

A Night to Remember comes out July 31st.

