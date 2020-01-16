Real Estate will release a new album next month! The Main Thing drops February 28th and the first single features Sylvan Esso‘s Amelia Meath on backing vocals. Despite Real Estate’s Martin Courtney referring to the tune as “feeling uncertain of the validity of being an artist in an age of climate change and general political and social unrest around the world,” the tune is an engaging, breezy one. The video? Well, you’re just going to have to see Chipper the Squirrel unravel for yourself… (LANGUAGE)

