Last month Real Estate released their lasted album, The Main Thing, and were planning a big tour to support it before a little thing called COVID-19 threw a monkey wrench into everything.

But the band are putting their down time to good use with the launch of Quarantour, an augmented reality concert experience that you can enjoy with your mobile device and “transform the self-isolated space of your choice into a venue you can walk around in, complete with all five band members, stage/light/sound rigs, witty banter, and even an encore.” Check out the trailer…

