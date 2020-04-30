Real Estate’s Martin Courtney jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to gab about the band’s latest LP, The Main Thing. Courtney tells us about how he had to fall in love with making music again ahead of the album, trying out new sounds to enhance the experience – at times sounding like late 90’s-era Air – and using outside collaborators like Amilia Meath from Sylvan Esso. The New Jersey born songwriter also tells how parental anxiety plays a big role in the songs as he at once sees his own childhood through his children’s eyes while struggling with a potentially harmful world that they’re growing into.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.