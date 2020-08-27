Can you believe it’s been 30 years since guitar virtuoso Stevie Ray Vaughan perished in a helicopter crash at the age of 35?

Vaughan had just played the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Wisconsin with Eric Clapton when he and three members of Clapton’s tour entourage boarded a helicopter that crashed into the side of a nearby ski hill shortly after takeoff. The pilot was killed as well as Vaughan and the crew members.

Let’s remember the man often referred to as “The Second Coming of the Blues” doing what he did best– dazzling an audience with other-worldly guitar prowess, along with Double Trouble bandmates Tommy Shannon and Chris Layton. Watch this video of Vaughan performing a song he wrote for then-wife Lenora, the staggeringly beautiful “Lenny”…

