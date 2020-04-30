When it was announced that a revival of Reno 911 was happening, and with the original cast, fans were overjoyed. But now the news has gotten even better… and weirder!

The one and only Weird Al Yankovic took to Twitter to share this post:

“Finally, some good news in the world — after an 11-year hiatus, one of the funniest shows of all time is BACK! The new season of Reno 911 begins streaming on Quibi on May 4. (Oh, and I show up at one point as Ted Nugent.”)”

Ok, we’re in! Check out the trailer and you’ll see more cameos…

