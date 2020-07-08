REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about all of the big things the band has going on. That includes having an entire episode of Ozark named after them, in which they also played a cameo, which in turn resulted in several of their classics finding their way back to Billboard’s charts. Cronin also tells us about his weekly live stream, Camp Cronin, and upcoming memoir before diving into stories behind 1990’s The Earth, A Small Man, His Dog, and A Chicken, which was an album that found the band without longtime member and co-songwriter Gary Richrath and a general deterioration of the band.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.