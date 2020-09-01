Color us intrigued!

After initial rumblings that never seemed to come to fruition, it looks like a movie about The Replacements is on the horizon after all.

Director Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars, The New Mutants) is attempting to bring Bob Mehr’s Replacements biography Trouble Boys to the big screen and it looks like a couple key figures have already been cast.

Frequent Boone collaborator Nat Wolff is said to be playing frontman Paul Westerberg, while Owen Teague (who appears in Boone’s upcoming re-imagining of Stephen King‘s The Stand) will portray bassist Tommy Stinson.

No word on when we can expect the finished product, but let’s hope it’s soon!

