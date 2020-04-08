Join our sister station 90.5 WUOL this Friday for another episode of In This Together.

In This Together is a weekly segment on WUOL hosted by Daniel Gilliam and Teddy Abrams that helps bring us closer with music and conversation in a time we need to be apart.

This week’s guests are singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens and chef Edward Lee.

You can watch live on WUOL’s Facebook page at 3pm ET or listen on 90.5 WUOL, with the Louisville Public Media app, or on your smart speaker.

Here’s Riannon Giddens performing “Julie” with the Louisville Orchestra (recorded by Robert Simonds)

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream