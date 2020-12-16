This new track from Ringo Starr gives a whole new meaning to his “All-Star Band”!

The legendary Beatles drummer will release a new EP called Zoom In March 29th and clearly lots of artists were clamoring for the opportunity to play even a small part.

Not only is fellow Beatle Paul McCartney singing back-up on the new single, Starr is also joined by Dave Grohl, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Jenny Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, Joe Walsh, Yola, Ben Harper and Benmont Tench— just to name a few!

Check out the end result with “Here’s To the Nights”…

