To celebrate the third season of his Digging Deep With Robert Plant podcast, the legendary Led Zeppelin frontman will release a new anthology chronicling his post-Zep career.

Robert Plant Digging Deep: Subterranea comes out October 2nd and the two-disc set will feature 30 tracks, including three previously unreleased ones: a cover of New Orleans musician Toussaint McCall’s “Nothing Takes The Place Of You”, a duet with Patty Griffin of Charley Feathers’ “Too Much Alike”, plus “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn it Up, Vol. 1)”, which you can check out below…

