Robert Plant will debut his latest musical collaboration for the first time in the U.S. this spring. Robert Plant and Saving Grace will kick off a handful of dates in Minneapolis, May 12th, culminating with a show May 23rd in Washington, D.C. Joining the legendary Led Zeppelin frontman in Saving Grace will be vocalist Suzi Dian, as well as Tony Kelsey, Oli Jefferson and Matt Worley.

For a hint of what this new endeavor sounds like, check out Robert Plant and Saving Grace performing a cover of Low‘s “Everybody’s Song”…

