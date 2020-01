The list started with 16 nominees and now the chosen few have been selected as the 2020 class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

They are: Depeche Mode, Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G., and T. Rex.

The Induction Ceremony happens May 2nd of this year.

