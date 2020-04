Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters was once asked about Floyd’s influence on bands like Radiohead and he answered: “I listened to the albums and they just didn’t move me in the way, say, John Prine does. His is just extra-ordinarily eloquent music – and he lives on that plain with Neil [Young] and Lennon.”

Now he’s showing his respect– and obvious sadness at Prine’s passing– with a somber yet touching version of “Paradise”…

