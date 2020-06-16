Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters has begun to share his new concert film!

Roger Waters: Us + Them consists of highlights from his 2017-2018 world tour– which included Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius as his touring backing vocalists.

A press statement says Waters “powerfully demonstrates that he is, at heart, a musical activist and one of the most passionate political commentators of his time. He has dedicated his life to fighting against those who seek to control our lives and destroy our planet … although he presents a grim picture of the state of the world, ultimately his message is one of hope through unity and love.”

Roger Waters: Us + Them is available digitally and for rental now, with Blu-ray, DVD, double CD and triple vinyl editions due October 2nd.

Check out this clip of the enduring Pink Floyd classics “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” and “Another Brick in the Wall” Parts 2 and 3…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream