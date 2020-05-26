Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s Fran Keany and Joe White give Kyle Meredith a call to discuss Sideways To New Italy. The two tell us about what it was like to play Vic In the Park right before the worldwide shutdown, especially since the venue offered an early-days homecoming, and if releasing a record during this pandemic has changed how they regard the LP. Keany let’s on that it’s an album about their feelings of disconnection after spending the last couple of years on the road as life back home kept on without them, while White talks about leaning on love songs to help navigate his way forward, and how a John Clancy short story helped put the album’s themes into focus.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.