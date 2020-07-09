The Rolling Stones have shared the news of a compelling reissue of their 1973 album, Goats Head Soup.

Arriving September 4th, the collection will be released in a variety of formats, including a super deluxe box set. Included in the box set, deluxe CD and vinyl editions are 10 bonus tracks consisting of alternate versions and outtakes– with three of the tracks being previously unreleased.

The Goats Head Soup box set also features Brussels Affair, their live album recorded on October 17, 1973 at the Forest National Arena in Brussels, Belgium that was previously released in 2011. “All The Rage” and “Scarlet” are the previously unreleased tracks in the set along with “Criss Cross”, which you can check out here in their new video…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream