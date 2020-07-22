Another previously unreleased track from the Rolling Stone‘s forthcoming Goats Head Soup reissue has been shares and it features more rock ‘n roll royalty as well!

The reissue comes out September 4th and this latest release features Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page, as well as Rick Grech of Blind Faith.

In a statement Mick Jagger said, ‘”My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay,” while Keith Richards added, “We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it.”

Check out “Scarlet”…

