April 23, 2020

We may not get to see the Rolling Stones in Louisville this summer like we planned, but at least we have some new music to enjoy!

“Living In A Ghost Town” is the first original song from the band in eight years and was actually written well over a year ago in about ten minutes. But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic occurred so the Stones decided to alter a few verses to reflect the current crisis and finish it in isolation.

Check out the result accompanied by startling footage of a deserted London and other cities.

Mel Fisher
By Mel Fisher @onairmel
