We may not get to see the Rolling Stones in Louisville this summer like we planned, but at least we have some new music to enjoy!

“Living In A Ghost Town” is the first original song from the band in eight years and was actually written well over a year ago in about ten minutes. But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic occurred so the Stones decided to alter a few verses to reflect the current crisis and finish it in isolation.

Check out the result accompanied by startling footage of a deserted London and other cities.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream