Whether you’re a huge fan of The Rolling Stones or are just looking for more ways to occupy your time while self-isolating at home, this will be fun!

Zee Productions/Rock Saws will be releasing iconic Stones album covers as jigsaw puzzles that will come in a vinyl-box-set-sized box, to fit perfectly alongside your vinyl record collection.

Exile On Main Street, Emotional Rescue, It’s Only Rock Rock ‘N Roll and Some Girls will be made available as 500-piece puzzles starting September 4th, while a 1000-piece version of It’s Only Rock Rock ‘N Roll is due September 18th.

In other Rolling Stones news, they’ve teased a new video coming tomorrow…

Givin’ me a ⤫ CRISS CROSS ⤫ mind… tomorrow 2pm BST / 6am PST. Video directed by Diana Kunst. pic.twitter.com/DRBrxjt9Nu — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 8, 2020

