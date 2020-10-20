No member of the iconic Cash family ever shied away from deeply personal causes or the opportunity to stand up for what they believed, and Rosanne Cash is no exception.

In a personal essay on her website, Cash wrote what inspired her (along with her husband, esteemed producer and musician, John Leventhal) to pen the poignant and timely song, which included the desire to “connect the past and the present: the Voting Rights Act, and the Women’s March of 2017, the Civil Rights movement and the Black Lives Matter protestors, Harriet Tubman and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the workers in the cotton fields and the lives of those of us who live in privilege because of them, and the necessary gratitude for the humanity we share,” as well as questioning the current political climate.

Accompanied by striking visuals assembled by Phyllis Housen and Eric Baker, check out the moving video for “Crawl into the Promised Land”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream