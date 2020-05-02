One of our favorite duos isn’t letting the pandemic slow them down!

The Ruen Brothers (Henry and Rupert Stansall) have provided some songs for the new Netflix original movie, The Half of It, which premiered last night. The guys wrote “Break the Rules” specifically for the film, but three other Ruen Brothers tunes show up as well.

Hen and Ru will also be doing a live stream performance on Warm Audios’s Facebook page tonight at 7PM EDT, so you’ll definitely want to check that out, too!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream