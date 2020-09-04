We’ve been enthralled by the Ruen Brothers (Henry and Rupert Stansall) ever since we heard “All My Shades of Blue”, the title track from their 2018 Rick Rubin-produced album of the same name, and by the time they played WFPK’s Live Lunch and Waterfront Wednesday, we were full-blown fans!

And now they’ve announced a second album is on the way in March of next year, one the guys wrote, recorded, produced and mixed themselves in their Brooklyn studio. Even better? Hen and Ru just shared not one, but TWO new tracks we’re equally excited about!

