Next month Rufus Wainwright will release a new album and he’s not only shared another track from it, but also a behind-the-scenes look at its genesis as well!

Unfollow the Rules drops July 10th and this new track is presented along with a video that juxtaposes whimsical images of the 1950’s with the racial inequities that went along with that era– and still do. Check out the video for “You Ain’t Big”…

You can also get a peek at the process of putting Unfollow the Rules together in this clip…

